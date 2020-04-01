With the NBA, NHL, NASCAR and other major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled, professional athletes are using their platforms to facilitate financial support for arena workers and those affected by COVID-19 across the nation. Each day, we will feature a philanthropic effort taking place in the sports world.

Jason Heyward is a 5-time Gold Glove winner, former MLB All-Star and World Series champion.

Now, we can add one more accolade to his resume – champion of Chicago.

Chicago Cubs‘ right fielder Jason Heyward is joining forces with two Chicago organizations – MASK and Chicago Food Bank – to help aid children affected by COVID-19 in Chicago.

Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward is donating $200,000 toward coronavirus relief efforts in Chicago. https://t.co/8xLRcop8kD — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) March 19, 2020

Heyward began his major league career with the Atlanta Braves in 2010 and remained in Atlanta until 2014. He played a season with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2015, before landing with the Cubs in 2016, the same season that the Cubs won their first World Series in 107 years.

Now, after helping the Cubs end their drought a few years back, he’s helping to end a drought of resources in the Chicago area.

More good deeds from MLB players. Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward plans to donate $200,000 to coronavirus relief in Chicago: $100,000 to MASK, which is collecting supplies and meals for families affected by the virus, and $100,000 to the Greater Chicago Food Depository. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 18, 2020

MASK stands for Mothers Against Senseless Killings and it operates in the Englewood, Hyde Park and Lawndale areas of Chicago. The organization focuses on violence prevention, housing and food insecurity:

MASK (Mothers/Men Against Senseless Killings) was established in 2015 as a way to put eyes on the streets, interrupt violence and crime, and teach children to grow up as friends rather than enemies. – OnTheBlock.org

The Greater Chicago Food Depository is focusing its efforts on supplying food to families in-need during the COVID-19 pandemic:

The Food Depository is part of a united community effort working to bring food, dignity and hope to our Cook County neighbors. We act as the hub for a network of more than 700 food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters and other programs. These programs provide food where it’s most needed. We also address the root causes of hunger. Public benefits outreach and job training programs offer a hand up for our neighbors to overcome poverty. – ChicagosFoodBank.org