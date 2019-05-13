Houston takes 5-game win streak into game with Detroit

Houston Astros (26-15, first in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (18-20, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Brad Peacock (3-2, 4.30 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 38 strikeouts) Tigers: Matthew Boyd (3-2, 2.86 ERA, .93 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston enters the matchup as winners of their last five games.

The Tigers are 9-8 on their home turf. The Detroit pitching staff owns a team ERA of 4.63, Spencer Turnbull paces the staff with a mark of 2.42.

The Astros are 10-11 on the road. Houston has hit 75 combined home runs this season, most in the American League. George Springer leads them with 15 homers. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Niko Goodrum leads the Tigers with three home runs and is slugging .370. Ronny Rodriguez is 10-for-37 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Springer leads the Astros with 15 home runs and is batting .321. Alex Bregman is 12-for-37 with seven home runs and 17 RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .218 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Astros: 8-2, .318 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

Tigers Injuries: Jordan Zimmermann: 10-day IL (elbow), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Jordy Mercer: 10-day IL (quad), Josh Harrison: 10-day IL (shoulder).

Astros Injuries: Joe Smith: 10-day IL (achilles), Lance McCullers Jr.: 10-day IL (elbow), Jose Altuve: 10-day IL (hamstring).