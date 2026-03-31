Mariners Reportedly Agree to $95 Million Contract With Top Prospect Colt Emerson
The Seattle Mariners have agreed to a $95 million, eight-year contract with top prospect Colt Emerson, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
The contract, which starts this season and includes a team option for 2034, would be the largest ever for a player who has not made his major-league debut.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been announced.
The Mariners selected the 20-year-old shortstop with the 22nd overall pick in the 2023 amateur draft. Emerson entered the season as Baseball America's No. 7 prospect.
Emerson batted .357 with one home run, a double and a 1.000 on-base percentage plus slugging in three games for Triple-A Tacoma. He appeared in 18 spring training games for the Mariners and batted .268 with two homers, eight RBIs and an .828 OPS.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
-
Last Night in Baseball: You Can't Stop the Blue Jays (Or At Least The A's Can't)
4 Takeaways From MLB Opening Weekend
10 fastest pitches in MLB History: Regular season and playoff records
-
7 Calls Overturned by ABS as Aaron Judge, Yankees Sweep Giants
Joey Wiemer, MLB's Hottest Hitter, Has Come Out of Nowhere for the Nationals
2026 AL, NL MVP Odds: Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge Favored
-
Dominic Smith Delivers Emotional Grand Slam in Braves' Win Over Royals
Willis: Accountability Will Lead to Success For Giants' Manager Tony Vitello
Longest Home Runs in MLB History
-
Last Night in Baseball: You Can't Stop the Blue Jays (Or At Least The A's Can't)
4 Takeaways From MLB Opening Weekend
10 fastest pitches in MLB History: Regular season and playoff records
-
7 Calls Overturned by ABS as Aaron Judge, Yankees Sweep Giants
Joey Wiemer, MLB's Hottest Hitter, Has Come Out of Nowhere for the Nationals
2026 AL, NL MVP Odds: Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge Favored
-
Dominic Smith Delivers Emotional Grand Slam in Braves' Win Over Royals
Willis: Accountability Will Lead to Success For Giants' Manager Tony Vitello
Longest Home Runs in MLB History