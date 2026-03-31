Major League Baseball
Mariners Reportedly Agree to $95 Million Contract With Top Prospect Colt Emerson
Major League Baseball

Mariners Reportedly Agree to $95 Million Contract With Top Prospect Colt Emerson

Updated Mar. 31, 2026 12:39 p.m. ET

The Seattle Mariners have agreed to a $95 million, eight-year contract with top prospect Colt Emerson, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The contract, which starts this season and includes a team option for 2034, would be the largest ever for a player who has not made his major-league debut.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been announced.

The Mariners selected the 20-year-old shortstop with the 22nd overall pick in the 2023 amateur draft. Emerson entered the season as Baseball America's No. 7 prospect.

Emerson batted .357 with one home run, a double and a 1.000 on-base percentage plus slugging in three games for Triple-A Tacoma. He appeared in 18 spring training games for the Mariners and batted .268 with two homers, eight RBIs and an .828 OPS.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

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