Diamondbacks decline 2020 options for Flores, McFarland

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks have declined the 2020 options for second baseman Wilmer Flores and left-handed pitcher T.J. McFarland.

The 28-year-old Flores hit a career-high .317 with nine homers in 89 games during his only season with the D-backs. Flores was due to make $6 million in 2020 but instead will get a $500,000 buyout.

The 30-year-old McFarland pitched the past three seasons for the D-backs and threw in 51 games with a 4.82 ERA in 2019. He was due $1.85 million in 2020.

Additionally, the Diamondbacks sent outfielder Abraham Almonte and left-handed pitcher Robby Scott to Triple-A Reno. They also announced infielder Kevin Cron had right knee surgery this month and is expected to be ready for spring training.