Detroit to visit Oakland Friday

Detroit Tigers (41-97, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (81-58, second in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Spencer Turnbull (3-14, 4.45 ERA) Athletics: Homer Bailey (12-8, 4.96 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland and Detroit will face off on Friday.

The Athletics are 46-26 in home games. The Oakland pitching staff has a team ERA of 4.04, Mike Fiers paces the staff with a mark of 3.42.

The Tigers are 23-48 on the road. Detroit’s team on-base percentage of .292 is last in the American League. Miguel Cabrera leads the lineup with an OBP of .343.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Chapman leads the Athletics with 69 extra base hits and is slugging .523. Marcus Semien has 15 hits and is batting .333 over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Brandon Dixon leads the Tigers with 37 extra base hits and is slugging .451. Victor Reyes is 19-for-42 with six doubles and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 7-3, .270 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Tigers: 2-8, .268 batting average, 5.60 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Athletics Injuries: Daniel Gossett: (elbow), Stephen Piscotty: (ankle), Ramon Laureano: (hip).

Tigers Injuries: Tyson Ross: (nerve), Matt Moore: (knee), Blaine Hardy: (elbow), Michael Fulmer: (elbow), JaCoby Jones: (wrist), Jordy Mercer: (wrist), Niko Goodrum: (groin), John Hicks: (illness).