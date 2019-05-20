Cleveland in action against Oakland following Bieber’s strong showing

Oakland Athletics (22-25, fifth in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Indians (25-20, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Monday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Brett Anderson (4-3, 4.41 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) Indians: Carlos Carrasco (4-3, 4.18 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Indians are 14-8 in home games. Cleveland is averaging 3.6 RBIs per game this season. Carlos Santana leads the team with 27 total runs batted in.

The Athletics are 8-15 on the road. Oakland is slugging .410 as a unit. Matt Chapman leads the team with a slugging percentage of .509. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Santana leads the Indians with seven home runs and is batting .287. Jordan Luplow is 9-for-32 with five home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Khris Davis leads the Athletics with 29 RBIs and is batting .250. Jurickson Profar is 7-for-36 with a double, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 6-4, .258 batting average, 2.71 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Athletics: 6-4, .240 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Corey Kluber: 10-day IL (arm), Mike Clevinger: 60-day IL (back), Bradley Zimmer: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tyler Naquin: 10-day IL (knee).

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow), Nick Martini: 10-day IL (knee), Chris Herrmann: 60-day IL (knee).