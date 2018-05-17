Braves place Soroka on DL, recall Fried to face Cubs

ATLANTA (AP) Braves rookie Mike Soroka says tightness in the back of his right shoulder is not a big concern, even though he’s been placed on the disabled list for the first time in his four-year pro career.

Soroka, the major leagues’ youngest pitcher at 20, told manager Brian Snitker on Wednesday that he wasn’t feeling 100 percent heading into his start Thursday against the Chicago Cubs.

Atlanta placed him on the 10-day disabled list with a right shoulder strain only hours before what would’ve been his fourth career start.

”It was one of those things I thought might go away and it just never really did,” Soroka said. ”It’s best just to take it precautionary and make sure it didn’t open up into anything else.”

Soroka, who is 1-1 with a 3.68 ERA, said MRI results were negative.

”They checked him out, and he checked out strong,” Snitker said. ”It’s not structural or anything like that. He even said, `I can pitch through it,’ but if guys bring it up, there’s obviously something there because this is a kid that doesn’t have any history of having anything wrong. He’s been solid as a rock his whole minor league career and the innings that he’s logged.”

The Braves recalled left-hander Max Fried from Triple-A Gwinnett to start in Soroka’s spot. Fried is 0-2 with a 6.00 ERA in four games with Atlanta, all in relief, this season. He was 1-1 with a 3.81 ERA in nine games, including four starts, in 2017.

Fried was optioned to Gwinnett on May 5 so he could get regular work as a starter.

Soroka’s shoulder didn’t really bother him until the day after his last start, a no-decision in which he struck out seven and gave up eight hits, one walk and five runs – one earned – in 4 2/3 innings.

”It’s a tightness locked up in one spot,” he said. ”It didn’t bother me on the mound, but it’s been taking longer and longer to get loose. Just thought it best to bring it forward. It doesn’t do anybody any good if I go out there and I’m less than 100 percent.”

