Bote’s career-high 7 RBIs lead Cubs over Rockies 9-8

CHICAGO (AP) — David Bote drove in a career-high seven runs to lead the Chicago Cubs to a 9-8 win over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night.

Bote had four hits, including a three-run homer and bases-clearing double to hand the Rockies a second straight loss after ending their season-high eight-game winning streak Tuesday.

He lined his seventh homer through the fog to left-center in the fifth inning to stake Chicago and Yu Darvish to a 3-0 lead. But the Rockies rallied for three runs off Darvish in the sixth to chase the right-hander and deny him his first win at Wrigley Field as a member of the Cubs.

Article continues below ...

Bote keyed a five-run rally in the sixth with his double to the left field corner that put Chicago up 8-3. He singled in a needed insurance run with two outs in the eighth to make it 9-7 after Colorado had trimmed the Cubs’ lead to a run.

Nolan Arenado drove in a run with a single in sixth to extend his hitting streak to 15 games and added an RBI on a sacriice fly in Colorado’s four-run seventh. David Dahl had three RBIs and three hits, including a triple and double.

Brandon Kintzler (2-0), the second of six Chicago relievers, got the final two outs of the sixth for the win. Steve Cishek allowed a run in the ninth before earning his sixth save in eight chances.

German Márquez (6-3) retired 12 of the Cubs first 14 batters, but yielded eight runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Darvish set down 10 of the Rockies first 11 batters and didn’t allow a hit until Daniel Murphy grounded a single to left with two outs in the fourth. He ended up allowing three runs (two earned) in 5 1/3 innings in his seventh straight no decision.

Bote lined Márquez’s first pitch into the left-center bleachers with two outs after Willson Contreras and Jason Heyward singled.

FOGGED UP

It was sunny and 70 degrees at Wrigley Field when Darvish threw the first pitch. The wind switched in the first inning, blowing steadily from the north and accounting for swirling fog and a 20 degree temperature drop.

NO HOME-FIELD ADVANTAGE

Since signing a six-year $126 million contract with Chicago in February 2018, Darvish is 0-4 with six no-decisions in 10 starts at home. His last win this season was on April 29 at Arizona.

ROCKIES PROSPECTING

The Rockies plan to call up top pitching prospect Peter Lambert from Triple-A to start Thursday afternoon’s series finale against the Cubs. The 22-year-old right hander will make his major league debut. The move allows the Rockies to push back RHP Jon Gray’s next scheduled start to Saturday against the Mets in New York. Gray is dealing with blister on his pitching hand.

TRAINERS ROOM

Rockies: OF Charlie Blackmon, out since May 24 (right calf strain) began a two-game rehab stint with Triple-A Albuquerque at Omaha on Wednesday. Manager Bud Black said Blackmon will be re-evaluated after Thursday’s game. He was eligible to come off the 10-day IL on Tuesday. . RHP Wade Davis, on the IL since May 22 (oblique strain), faced live hitters off the Wrigley Field mound on Wednesday afternoon. Black said Davis “threw the ball really well” and that the team would make a decision on next step in the next day or two.

UP NEXT: RHP Lambert will face Cubs LHP José Quintana (4-4, 3.78) on Thursday. Quintana has lost his last three decisions over five starts and has a 4.33 ERA over that span.