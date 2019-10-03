Atlanta will host the first game of the NLDS against St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals (91-71, first in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (97-65, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Thursday, 5 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Braves: Dallas Keuchel (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Article continues below ...

LINE: Braves -137; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas Keuchel and Atlanta will host St. Louis in Game 1 of the NLDS.

The Braves are 50-31 in home games. The Atlanta pitching staff averages 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, Max Fried leads them with a mark of 9.4.

The Cardinals are 41-40 in road games. St. Louis is slugging .415 as a unit. Paul Goldschmidt leads the team with a slugging percentage of .476.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 75 extra base hits and is batting .295. Adeiny Hechavarria is 8-for-17 with a double, a triple, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Paul DeJong leads the Cardinals with 62 extra base hits and is batting .232. Tommy Edman is 18-for-43 with two doubles, three triples, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Braves Injuries: Jacob Webb: (elbow), A.J. Minter: (shoulder), Charlie Culberson: (face), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (hip), Alex Jackson: (knee).

Cardinals Injuries: Michael Wacha: (shoulder), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Tony Cingrani: (shoulder), Brett Cecil: (wrist/forearm), Lane Thomas: (wrist), Kolten Wong: (hamstring).