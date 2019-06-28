Arizona to visit San Francisco Friday

Arizona Diamondbacks (42-41, third in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (34-46, fifth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (7-7, 3.93 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 77 strikeouts) Giants: Shaun Anderson (2-2, 3.94 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

LINE: Giants favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Giants are 18-23 against opponents from the NL West. San Francisco’s team on-base percentage of .288 is last in the National League. Brandon Belt leads the lineup with an OBP of .353.

The Diamondbacks are 25-19 in road games. Arizona has slugged .450, good for fourth in the National League. Ketel Marte leads the team with a .589 slugging percentage, including 42 extra-base hits and 20 home runs. The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 5-1. Alex Young recorded his first victory and Carson Kelly went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Arizona. Tyler Beede took his third loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with 68 hits and has 38 RBIs. Alex Dickerson has nine hits and is batting .409 over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 102 hits and has 51 RBIs. Nick Ahmed is 5-for-34 with two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .206 batting average, 5.57 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .251 batting average, 4.89 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Giants Injuries: Nick Vincent: 60-day IL (pectoral), Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Travis Bergen: 10-day IL (shoulder), Steven Duggar: 10-day IL (back).

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: 10-day IL (forearm), Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Jon Duplantier: 10-day IL (shoulder), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Blake Swihart: 10-day IL (oblique), Steven Souza Jr.: 10-day IL (knee), Wilmer Flores: 10-day IL (foot), Alex Avila: 10-day IL (calf).