WATCH: DeJong reaches on an unusual infield single, Ozuna hits a mammoth homer
Video Details
- FOX Sports Midwest
- Marcell Ozuna
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
- NL West
- Paul DeJong
- San Francisco Giants
- St. Louis Cardinals
-
Paul DeJong reached on one of the most bizarre infield singles you'll ever see and Marcell Ozuna hit a massive homer to Big Mac Land as the Cardinals defeated the Giants 1-0 on Tuesday.
