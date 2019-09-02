WATCH: Knizner goes deep in his return to the big leagues
Andrew Knizner hit a two-run homer in his first game back in the majors, Kolten Wong had an RBI triple and Harrison Bader completed a double play in thrilling fashion during the Cardinals' loss to the Reds on Sunday night.
