Reds’ Barnhart gives respect where respect is due (to Yadi)
First-time Gold Glove-winning catcher Tucker Barnhart of the Reds tips his mask to eight-time winner Yadier Molina of the Cardinals (as well as last year's winner, San Francisco's Buster Posey).
- Buster Posey
- Cincinnati Reds
- FOX Sports Midwest
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
- NL West
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Tucker Barnhart
- Yadier Molina
