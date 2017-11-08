Reds’ Barnhart gives respect where respect is due (to Yadi)

First-time Gold Glove-winning catcher Tucker Barnhart of the Reds tips his mask to eight-time winner Yadier Molina of the Cardinals (as well as last year's winner, San Francisco's Buster Posey).

More FOX Sports Midwest Videos

Alex Pietrangelo: 'It's fun to watch when guys step up'

Alex Pietrangelo: 'It's fun to watch when guys step up'

15 mins ago

Carter Hutton credits practice habits for strong performance

Carter Hutton credits practice habits for strong performance

15 mins ago

Thorburn says Blues' camaraderie is 'the best thing about this team'

Thorburn says Blues' camaraderie is 'the best thing about this team'

15 mins ago

Mike Yeo on Carter Hutton: 'What he's doing is really impressive'

Mike Yeo on Carter Hutton: 'What he's doing is really impressive'

15 mins ago

Brayden and Luke Schenn on going up against each other

Brayden and Luke Schenn on going up against each other

3 hours ago

Schwartz: 'We did a good job of sticking with it and not getting frustrated'

Schwartz: 'We did a good job of sticking with it and not getting frustrated'

1 day ago

More FOX Sports Midwest Videos»