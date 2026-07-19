FIFA Men's World Cup

FIFA Men's World Cup Spain vs. Argentina Live Updates, Score: World Cup Final Top Moments Updated: share facebook x reddit link

Argentina and Spain meet for the 2026 World Cup final at New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday (3 p.m. ET on FOX).

A tournament that began with an expanded 48-team field is now whittled down to two. Spain and Argentina's path to the final could not have been more different. Spain allowed just one goal in seven matches, frustrating opponents with a possession-based style and clinical finishing. Argentina embraced adversity, winning two knockout round matches in extra time, and completing improbable comebacks against Egypt and England.

In potentially Lionel Messi's final World Cup, this could be his last chance to solidify his name as soccer's GOAT. Will Spain's patience or Argentina's perseverance prevail?

Here are the top plays from the World Cup final.

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