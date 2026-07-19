Spain vs. Argentina Live Updates, Score: World Cup Final Top Moments
Argentina and Spain meet for the 2026 World Cup final at New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday (3 p.m. ET on FOX).
A tournament that began with an expanded 48-team field is now whittled down to two. Spain and Argentina's path to the final could not have been more different. Spain allowed just one goal in seven matches, frustrating opponents with a possession-based style and clinical finishing. Argentina embraced adversity, winning two knockout round matches in extra time, and completing improbable comebacks against Egypt and England.
In potentially Lionel Messi's final World Cup, this could be his last chance to solidify his name as soccer's GOAT. Will Spain's patience or Argentina's perseverance prevail?
Here are the top plays from the World Cup final.
Lamine Yamal Nearly Opens Scoring
Argentina Starting Lineup
Spain Starting Lineup
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Expert World Cup Final Predictions For Spain-Argentina
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Expert World Cup Predictions For The Spain-Argentina Final
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How to Watch the 2026 World Cup Final This Sunday
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Move Over, Messi! Kylian Mbappé Breaks All-Time Record For World Cup Goals
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Top 50 Players From The 2026 World Cup Ahead Of The Final
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2026 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot Race Tracker: Mbappé Extends Lead, Messi Lurks
What Do The World Cup Third-Place Winners Get?
Expert World Cup Predictions For The Spain-Argentina Final
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How to Watch the 2026 World Cup Final This Sunday
How to Watch Mbappe and France vs. England: TV Channel, Live Stream, Live
France vs. England Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match
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Move Over, Messi! Kylian Mbappé Breaks All-Time Record For World Cup Goals
Lionel Messi Tells Tom Brady 'Crazy' Story Behind Viral Lamine Yamal Baby Photoshoot
Top 50 Players From The 2026 World Cup Ahead Of The Final