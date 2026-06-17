FIFA Men's World Cup

FIFA Men's World Cup Uzbekistan vs Colombia Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News and Goals Updated: share facebook x reddit link

Uzbekistan and Colombia compete for points in their first ever meeting at Mexico City Stadium in Mexico City. Uzbekistan is entering their first World Cup and Colombia is back since their 2018 appearance.

Colombia has the results and the talent to secure the win, as Uzbekistan's recent pair of friendly losses to Canada and the Netherlands create a higher-stakes first group stage match.

As for the talent, Colombia has Bayern Munich winger Luis Díaz and veteran midfielder James Rodríguez which sets up a talented attack. For Uzbekistan, 22-year-old Manchester City defender Abdukodir Khusanov and all-time leading scorer Eldor Shomurodov will be players to watch.

Here are the top plays from Uzbekistan vs. Colombia:

8 posts Sort By Newest Sort By Newest

Sort By Oldest 10:44p ET Muñoz Scores Sensational Opener 10:35p ET Díaz Hits The Post 10:19p ET Colombia Raise The Intensity 10:11p ET Diaz-Khusanov Battle Key 9:57p ET Pro Colombia Crowd Creates Tough Test For Uzbekistan 9:56p ET Colombia Fans Bring Energy To Mexico City 9:52p ET Colombia And Uzbekistan Lineups: James Captaining Colombia Jun 16, 2026 - 5:56p ET Uzbekistan vs. Colombia Live Score

share