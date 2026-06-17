10:44p ET
FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Uzbekistan vs Colombia Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News and Goals
Updated: Jun 17, 2026 - 10:56 PM ET
Uzbekistan and Colombia compete for points in their first ever meeting at Mexico City Stadium in Mexico City. Uzbekistan is entering their first World Cup and Colombia is back since their 2018 appearance.
Colombia has the results and the talent to secure the win, as Uzbekistan's recent pair of friendly losses to Canada and the Netherlands create a higher-stakes first group stage match.
As for the talent, Colombia has Bayern Munich winger Luis Díaz and veteran midfielder James Rodríguez which sets up a talented attack. For Uzbekistan, 22-year-old Manchester City defender Abdukodir Khusanov and all-time leading scorer Eldor Shomurodov will be players to watch.
Here are the top plays from Uzbekistan vs. Colombia:
8 posts
10:35p ET
Díaz Hits The Post
10:19p ET
Colombia Raise The Intensity
10:11p ET
Diaz-Khusanov Battle Key
9:57p ET
Pro Colombia Crowd Creates Tough Test For Uzbekistan
9:56p ET
Colombia Fans Bring Energy To Mexico City
9:52p ET
Colombia And Uzbekistan Lineups: James Captaining Colombia
Jun 16, 2026 - 5:56p ET
Uzbekistan vs. Colombia Live Score
Live Coverage for this began on 9:16p ET
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