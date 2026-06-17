FIFA Men's World Cup
Uzbekistan vs Colombia Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News and Goals
FIFA Men's World Cup

Uzbekistan vs Colombia Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News and Goals

Updated: Jun 17, 2026 - 10:56 PM ET

Uzbekistan and Colombia compete for points in their first ever meeting at Mexico City Stadium in Mexico City. Uzbekistan is entering their first World Cup and Colombia is back since their 2018 appearance. 

Colombia has the results and the talent to secure the win, as Uzbekistan's recent pair of friendly losses to Canada and the Netherlands create a higher-stakes first group stage match. 

As for the talent, Colombia has Bayern Munich winger Luis Díaz and veteran midfielder James Rodríguez which sets up a talented attack. For Uzbekistan, 22-year-old Manchester City defender Abdukodir Khusanov and all-time leading scorer Eldor Shomurodov will be players to watch. 

Here are the top plays from Uzbekistan vs. Colombia: 

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10:44p ET

Muñoz Scores Sensational Opener

10:35p ET

Díaz Hits The Post

10:19p ET

Colombia Raise The Intensity

10:11p ET

Diaz-Khusanov Battle Key

9:57p ET

Pro Colombia Crowd Creates Tough Test For Uzbekistan

9:56p ET

Colombia Fans Bring Energy To Mexico City

9:52p ET

Colombia And Uzbekistan Lineups: James Captaining Colombia

Jun 16, 2026 - 5:56p ET

Uzbekistan vs. Colombia Live Score

Live Coverage for this began on 9:16p ET
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