FIFA Men's World Cup

FIFA Men's World Cup USA vs. Australia Live Updates, Score: Pulisic Out For Friday's Match Updated: share facebook x reddit link

Can the U.S. make it two in a row and clinch its spot in the Round of 32?

Coming off of an emphatic 4-1 win over Paraguay in its 2026 FIFA World Cup opener at Los Angeles Stadium, the U.S. faces Australia in the first competitive meeting between the two countries. Australia shocked Türkiye in its first group stage match, but it hasn't beaten the U.S. in a men's soccer match since 2010.

Here are the top plays from USA vs. Australia:

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Sort By Oldest 12:54p ET USA vs. Australia Live Score 2:25p ET Seattle Stadium Roars For USA 1:57p ET Australia Lineup vs. USA 1:55p ET Zlatan: No Need To Risk Pulisic 1:51p ET USA Lineup vs. Australia 1:47p ET Lalas: 'With Or Without Pulisic, This Particular U.S. Team Should Beat Australia 1:40p ET Pulisic Out vs. Australia 1:05p ET Clinching Scenarios For USA 1:02p ET Will Christian Pulisic Play?

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