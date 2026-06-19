12:54p ET
FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
USA vs. Australia Live Updates, Score: Pulisic Out For Friday's Match
Updated: Jun 19, 2026 - 2:50 PM ET
Can the U.S. make it two in a row and clinch its spot in the Round of 32?
Coming off of an emphatic 4-1 win over Paraguay in its 2026 FIFA World Cup opener at Los Angeles Stadium, the U.S. faces Australia in the first competitive meeting between the two countries. Australia shocked Türkiye in its first group stage match, but it hasn't beaten the U.S. in a men's soccer match since 2010.
Here are the top plays from USA vs. Australia:
9 posts
2:25p ET
Seattle Stadium Roars For USA
1:57p ET
Australia Lineup vs. USA
1:55p ET
Zlatan: No Need To Risk Pulisic
1:51p ET
USA Lineup vs. Australia
1:47p ET
Lalas: 'With Or Without Pulisic, This Particular U.S. Team Should Beat Australia
1:40p ET
Pulisic Out vs. Australia
1:05p ET
Clinching Scenarios For USA
1:02p ET
Will Christian Pulisic Play?
Live Coverage for this began on 1:58p ET
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