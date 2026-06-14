Sweden vs. Tunisia Live Updates, Score: Sweden Takes An Early Lead
Sweden takes on Tunisia in its opening fixture of the 2026 World Cup at Estadio Monterrey. Both teams will be looking to start strong in a well-balanced Group F, featuring four teams that firmly believe they can reach the knockout stages.
Sweden struggled through World Cup qualifying, failing to win a single game, but secured a playoff spot through the UEFA Nations League. It ultimately advanced by knocking out Poland in the final playoff match.
Tunisia came through CAF qualifying comfortably, but after a disappointing AFCON earlier this year and a poor run of form over the past several international windows, it will be looking to reverse its momentum and begin its World Cup campaign on a positive note. To do so, it needs to produce a more potent attack, having scored just one goal in its last four fixtures.
Here are the top plays from Sweden vs. Tunisia:
Maurice Edu On Ayari's Goal: 'An Absolute Peach Of A Finish'
Ayari's Tunisia Connection
Sweden's Ayari Makes It 1-0
Starting Lineups For Sweden vs. Tunisia
Zlatan Is Ready For Sweden vs. Tunisia
Sweden vs. Tunisia Live Score
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