FIFA Men's World Cup

FIFA Men's World Cup Sweden vs. Tunisia Live Updates, Score: Sweden Takes An Early Lead Updated: share facebook x reddit link

Sweden takes on Tunisia in its opening fixture of the 2026 World Cup at Estadio Monterrey. Both teams will be looking to start strong in a well-balanced Group F, featuring four teams that firmly believe they can reach the knockout stages.

Sweden struggled through World Cup qualifying, failing to win a single game, but secured a playoff spot through the UEFA Nations League. It ultimately advanced by knocking out Poland in the final playoff match.

Tunisia came through CAF qualifying comfortably, but after a disappointing AFCON earlier this year and a poor run of form over the past several international windows, it will be looking to reverse its momentum and begin its World Cup campaign on a positive note. To do so, it needs to produce a more potent attack, having scored just one goal in its last four fixtures.

Here are the top plays from Sweden vs. Tunisia:

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Sort By Oldest 10:32p ET Alexander Isak Scores A Banger To Double Sweden's Lead 10:26p ET Maurice Edu On Ayari's Goal: 'An Absolute Peach Of A Finish' 10:24p ET Ayari's Tunisia Connection 10:09p ET Sweden's Ayari Makes It 1-0 9:58p ET Starting Lineups For Sweden vs. Tunisia 9:53p ET Zlatan Is Ready For Sweden vs. Tunisia 9:17p ET Sweden vs. Tunisia Live Score

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