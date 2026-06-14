FIFA Men's World Cup
Sweden vs. Tunisia Live Updates, Score: Sweden Takes An Early Lead
FIFA Men's World Cup

Sweden vs. Tunisia Live Updates, Score: Sweden Takes An Early Lead

Updated: Jun 14, 2026 - 10:42 PM ET

Sweden takes on Tunisia in its opening fixture of the 2026 World Cup at Estadio Monterrey. Both teams will be looking to start strong in a well-balanced Group F, featuring four teams that firmly believe they can reach the knockout stages.

Sweden struggled through World Cup qualifying, failing to win a single game, but secured a playoff spot through the UEFA Nations League. It ultimately advanced by knocking out Poland in the final playoff match.

Tunisia came through CAF qualifying comfortably, but after a disappointing AFCON earlier this year and a poor run of form over the past several international windows, it will be looking to reverse its momentum and begin its World Cup campaign on a positive note. To do so, it needs to produce a more potent attack, having scored just one goal in its last four fixtures.

Here are the top plays from Sweden vs. Tunisia:

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10:32p ET

Alexander Isak Scores A Banger To Double Sweden's Lead

10:26p ET

Maurice Edu On Ayari's Goal: 'An Absolute Peach Of A Finish'

10:24p ET

Ayari's Tunisia Connection

10:09p ET

Sweden's Ayari Makes It 1-0

9:58p ET

Starting Lineups For Sweden vs. Tunisia

9:53p ET

Zlatan Is Ready For Sweden vs. Tunisia

9:17p ET

Sweden vs. Tunisia Live Score

Live Coverage for this began on 10:00p ET
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