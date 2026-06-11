FIFA Men's World Cup
South Korea vs. Czechia Live Updates, Score: Top Plays From Group A
FIFA Men's World Cup

South Korea vs. Czechia Live Updates, Score: Top Plays From Group A

Updated: Jun 11, 2026 - 10:49 PM ET

South Korea will take on Czechia at Guadalajara Stadium on Thursday, June 11, in a crucial Group A matchup that could have major implications for the race to advance to the knockout stage. 

Both teams are widely viewed as the leading contenders to join Mexico in progressing from the group, making this one of the most important matches of the opening round. With qualification potentially on the line, the result could prove decisive when the group standings are finalized.

Here are the top plays from South Korea vs. Czechia:

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9:12p ET

South Korea vs Czechia Live Score

10:49p ET

Son Misses Multiple Chances as Korea Push

10:35p ET

Oops Pavel Sulc

10:17p ET

South Korea Start Bright Against Czechia

9:57p ET

Key Players to Watch: South Korea vs Czechia

9:07p ET

Mexico's Win Raises Stakes for South Korea-Czechia Showdown

8:59p ET

South Korea vs. Czechia Lineups

Live Coverage for this began on 8:46p ET
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