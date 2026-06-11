FIFA Men's World Cup

FIFA Men's World Cup South Korea vs. Czechia Live Updates, Score: Top Plays From Group A Updated: share facebook x reddit link

South Korea will take on Czechia at Guadalajara Stadium on Thursday, June 11, in a crucial Group A matchup that could have major implications for the race to advance to the knockout stage.

Both teams are widely viewed as the leading contenders to join Mexico in progressing from the group, making this one of the most important matches of the opening round. With qualification potentially on the line, the result could prove decisive when the group standings are finalized.

Here are the top plays from South Korea vs. Czechia:

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Sort By Oldest 9:12p ET South Korea vs Czechia Live Score 10:49p ET Son Misses Multiple Chances as Korea Push 10:35p ET Oops Pavel Sulc 10:17p ET South Korea Start Bright Against Czechia 9:57p ET Key Players to Watch: South Korea vs Czechia 9:07p ET Mexico's Win Raises Stakes for South Korea-Czechia Showdown 8:59p ET South Korea vs. Czechia Lineups

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