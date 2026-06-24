FIFA Men's World Cup

FIFA Men's World Cup Scotland vs. Brazil Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News and Goals Updated: share facebook x reddit link

Scotland and Brazil will face off at Miami Stadium for their third match. Hoping to solidify a spot in the Round of 32, both teams have a solid shot.

Brazil is coming off an electric win against Haiti, scoring three goals to Haiti's none and giving them a comfortable GD (goal difference) of +3. With this confidence boost, should they defeat Scotland, they will easily qualify for the knockout round.

If Scotland takes the win, they would double their points from three to six, almost certainly be a lock for the knockout stage, and potentially take the first place spot in Group C depending on Morocco's performance.

Nevertheless, the current win projections give the game to Brazil at -271 odds.

Here are the top plays from Scotland vs. Brazil:

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