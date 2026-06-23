FIFA Men's World Cup
Panama vs. Croatia Live Updates, Score: Which Side Will Keep Pace In Group L?
FIFA Men's World Cup

Panama vs. Croatia Live Updates, Score: Which Side Will Keep Pace In Group L?

Updated: Jun 23, 2026 - 8:06 PM ET

Croatia and Panama meet on Tuesday as each side seeks its first points at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In its first match, Panama endured heartbreak as Ghana broke 94 minutes of silence with a last-second goal to break a scoreless tie. Croatia is also coming off a grueling loss to England, in which its backline was outmatched and conceded four goals. The two, sitting level at zero points, will be battling at Toronto Stadium, where a loss results in elimination from the tournament.

Croatia sits as the current projected winner, as its matchup odds lie at -195. 

Here are the top plays from Panama vs. Croatia:

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5:57p ET

Panama vs. Croatia Live Score

8:06p ET

Croatia Making Changes

7:57p ET

Croatia Gets A Chance On Goal

7:25p ET

Panama Nearly Strike

5:56p ET

Panama Starting Lineup

5:53p ET

Croatia Starting Lineup

Live Coverage for this began on 6:17p ET
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