FIFA Men's World Cup

FIFA Men's World Cup Panama vs. Croatia Live Updates, Score: Which Side Will Keep Pace In Group L? Updated: share facebook x reddit link

Croatia and Panama meet on Tuesday as each side seeks its first points at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In its first match, Panama endured heartbreak as Ghana broke 94 minutes of silence with a last-second goal to break a scoreless tie. Croatia is also coming off a grueling loss to England, in which its backline was outmatched and conceded four goals. The two, sitting level at zero points, will be battling at Toronto Stadium, where a loss results in elimination from the tournament.

Croatia sits as the current projected winner, as its matchup odds lie at -195.

Here are the top plays from Panama vs. Croatia:

6 posts Sort By Newest Sort By Newest

Sort By Oldest 5:57p ET Panama vs. Croatia Live Score 8:06p ET Croatia Making Changes 7:57p ET Croatia Gets A Chance On Goal 7:25p ET Panama Nearly Strike 5:56p ET Panama Starting Lineup 5:53p ET Croatia Starting Lineup

share