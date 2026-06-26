Norway vs. France Live Updates, Score: A Goal Fest In Boston
Two of the World Cup's hottest teams will go head-to-head when Norway and France meet in their Group I finale at Boston Stadium.
Each side enters Friday with six points, but are approaching the match with different strategies. France is going all out for the top spot in Group I as Kylian Mbappé, who's firmly in the Golden Boot race with four goals, headlines a strong starting 11. Norway, on the other hand, seemingly content with second place, benched its Golden Boot competitor, Erling Haaland, who also has scored four goals at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and the rest of its normal starters.
Both teams have already advanced to the knockout stage, and there's no telling if those differing strategies will go as planned.
Here are the top plays from Norway vs. France:
Norway Cut The Margin In Half
A Banger From Ousmane Dembélé
France Strike Early
Norway's Starting Lineup
France's Starting Lineups
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