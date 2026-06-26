FIFA Men's World Cup
Norway vs. France Live Updates, Score: A Goal Fest In Boston
FIFA Men's World Cup

Norway vs. France Live Updates, Score: A Goal Fest In Boston

Updated: Jun 26, 2026 - 3:30 PM ET

Two of the World Cup's hottest teams will go head-to-head when Norway and France meet in their Group I finale at Boston Stadium.

Each side enters Friday with six points, but are approaching the match with different strategies. France is going all out for the top spot in Group I as Kylian Mbappé, who's firmly in the Golden Boot race with four goals, headlines a strong starting 11. Norway, on the other hand, seemingly content with second place, benched its Golden Boot competitor, Erling Haaland, who also has scored four goals at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and the rest of its normal starters. 

Both teams have already advanced to the knockout stage, and there's no telling if those differing strategies will go as planned. 

Here are the top plays from Norway vs. France:

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1:29p ET

Norway vs. France Live Score, How To Watch

3:28p ET

Norway Cut The Margin In Half

3:22p ET

A Banger From Ousmane Dembélé

3:12p ET

France Strike Early

2:37p ET

Norway's Starting Lineup

2:29p ET

France's Starting Lineups

Live Coverage for this began on 3:29p ET
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