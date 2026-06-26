FIFA Men's World Cup

FIFA Men's World Cup Norway vs. France Live Updates, Score: A Goal Fest In Boston Updated: share facebook x reddit link

Two of the World Cup's hottest teams will go head-to-head when Norway and France meet in their Group I finale at Boston Stadium.

Each side enters Friday with six points, but are approaching the match with different strategies. France is going all out for the top spot in Group I as Kylian Mbappé, who's firmly in the Golden Boot race with four goals, headlines a strong starting 11. Norway, on the other hand, seemingly content with second place, benched its Golden Boot competitor, Erling Haaland, who also has scored four goals at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and the rest of its normal starters.

Both teams have already advanced to the knockout stage, and there's no telling if those differing strategies will go as planned.

Here are the top plays from Norway vs. France:

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Sort By Oldest 1:29p ET Norway vs. France Live Score, How To Watch 3:28p ET Norway Cut The Margin In Half 3:22p ET A Banger From Ousmane Dembélé 3:12p ET France Strike Early 2:37p ET Norway's Starting Lineup 2:29p ET France's Starting Lineups

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