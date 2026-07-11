FIFA Men's World Cup

FIFA Men's World Cup Norway vs. England Live Updates, Score: Scoreless At The First Match Break Updated: share facebook x reddit link

Erling Haaland and Harry Kane. Two of the biggest names of this World Cup. The two powerhouses, Norway and England, will face off at Miami Stadium in a highly anticipated quarterfinals match.

Norway is fresh off another brilliant performance by Erling Haaland, as his brace led them to an upset victory against Brazil. On England's team, midfielder Jude Bellingham also recorded a brace, scoring two of the three goals in the Three Lions' win against Mexico.

England is projected to take this game as they sit at -116 odds. But, after Norway's last performance, the odds don't always matter. Can Norway row their way to the semifinals for the first time ever, or will England be the one to advance for its fourth time?

Here are the top plays from Norway vs. England:

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Sort By Oldest 3:43p ET Norway vs. England Live Score 5:20p ET David Beckham, Venus Williams In Attendance In Miami 5:02p ET Teammates Turned Opponents 4:27p ET Haaland's Hot Streak 4:10p ET Norway Starting Lineup 4:04p ET England Starting Lineup 3:44p ET How to Watch Norway vs. England

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