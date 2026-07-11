FIFA Men's World Cup
Norway vs. England Live Updates, Score: Scoreless At The First Match Break
FIFA Men's World Cup

Norway vs. England Live Updates, Score: Scoreless At The First Match Break

Updated: Jul 11, 2026 - 5:24 PM ET

Erling Haaland and Harry Kane. Two of the biggest names of this World Cup. The two powerhouses, Norway and England, will face off at Miami Stadium in a highly anticipated quarterfinals match. 

Norway is fresh off another brilliant performance by Erling Haaland, as his brace led them to an upset victory against Brazil. On England's team, midfielder Jude Bellingham also recorded a brace, scoring two of the three goals in the Three Lions' win against Mexico.

England is projected to take this game as they sit at -116 odds. But, after Norway's last performance, the odds don't always matter. Can Norway row their way to the semifinals for the first time ever, or will England be the one to advance for its fourth time?

Here are the top plays from Norway vs. England: 

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3:43p ET

Norway vs. England Live Score

5:20p ET

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5:02p ET

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4:27p ET

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4:10p ET

Norway Starting Lineup

4:04p ET

England Starting Lineup

3:44p ET

How to Watch Norway vs. England

Live Coverage for this began on 4:04p ET
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