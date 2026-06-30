FIFA Men's World Cup

FIFA Men's World Cup Mexico vs. Ecuador Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News and Goals Updated: share facebook x reddit link

We conclude Tuesday's three-match knockout round slate with Mexico going up against Ecuador at Mexico City Stadium.

Mexico previously won Group A (3-0-0), while Ecuador advanced through Group E (1-1-1).

Here are the top moments from Mexico vs. Ecuador:

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Sort By Oldest 1:01a ET Mexico vs. Ecuador Live Score 8:26p ET Kickoff Delay Expected In Mexico City 8:10p ET Ecuador Lineup: Caicedo Captains La Tri 8:10p ET Mexico Lineup: Jiménez Leads The Line 2:11p ET How to Watch Mexico vs. Ecuador

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