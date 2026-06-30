1:01a ET
FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Mexico vs. Ecuador Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News and Goals
Updated: Jun 30, 2026 - 8:50 PM ET
We conclude Tuesday's three-match knockout round slate with Mexico going up against Ecuador at Mexico City Stadium.
Mexico previously won Group A (3-0-0), while Ecuador advanced through Group E (1-1-1).
Here are the top moments from Mexico vs. Ecuador:
5 posts
8:26p ET
Kickoff Delay Expected In Mexico City
8:10p ET
Ecuador Lineup: Caicedo Captains La Tri
8:10p ET
Mexico Lineup: Jiménez Leads The Line
2:11p ET
How to Watch Mexico vs. Ecuador
Live Coverage for this began on 8:01p ET
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