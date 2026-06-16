FIFA Men's World Cup
France vs. Senegal Live Updates, Score: Top Plays From Group I Showdown
FIFA Men's World Cup

France vs. Senegal Live Updates, Score: Top Plays From Group I Showdown

Updated: Jun 16, 2026 - 2:40 PM ET

Is Group I the Group of Death? We'll find out when France and Senegal go head-to-head at New York New Jersey Stadium (3 p.m. ET on FOX/FOX One).

Kylian Mbappé and France enter their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener as the favorites to win the tournament (+430) and are favored in their matchup with Senegal (-214). That said, France can't take the positive narrative for granted, especially with a proven Senegal squad that made the AFCON final in January. Plus, Erling Haaland's Norway squad is looming for them (June 26).

Here are the top plays from France vs. Senegal:

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2:00p ET

France Vs. Senegal Live Scoreboard

2:29p ET

France-Senegal History

Live Coverage for this began on 2:00p ET
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