FIFA Men's World Cup

FIFA Men's World Cup France vs. Senegal Live Updates, Score: Top Plays From Group I Showdown Updated: share facebook x reddit link

Is Group I the Group of Death? We'll find out when France and Senegal go head-to-head at New York New Jersey Stadium (3 p.m. ET on FOX/FOX One).

Kylian Mbappé and France enter their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener as the favorites to win the tournament (+430) and are favored in their matchup with Senegal (-214). That said, France can't take the positive narrative for granted, especially with a proven Senegal squad that made the AFCON final in January. Plus, Erling Haaland's Norway squad is looming for them (June 26).

Here are the top plays from France vs. Senegal:

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