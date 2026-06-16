2:00p ET
FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
France vs. Senegal Live Updates, Score: Top Plays From Group I Showdown
Updated: Jun 16, 2026 - 2:40 PM ET
Is Group I the Group of Death? We'll find out when France and Senegal go head-to-head at New York New Jersey Stadium (3 p.m. ET on FOX/FOX One).
Kylian Mbappé and France enter their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener as the favorites to win the tournament (+430) and are favored in their matchup with Senegal (-214). That said, France can't take the positive narrative for granted, especially with a proven Senegal squad that made the AFCON final in January. Plus, Erling Haaland's Norway squad is looming for them (June 26).
Here are the top plays from France vs. Senegal:
2 posts
2:29p ET
France-Senegal History
Live Coverage for this began on 2:00p ET
share
recommended
-
2026 World Cup Round of 16 Odds: Which Teams Will Make It?
How to Watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup: Scores, Schedule, Dates for Every Match
4 Takeaways From Mexico's World Cup Roster Selection
-
2026 World Cup Quarterfinal Odds: Which Squads Will Make Final 8?
2026 World Cup Odds: Who Will Score the Most Goals For Their Countries?
2026 World Cup Power Rankings: Every Team Ranked From 48 to 1
-
2026 World Cup: France Alone Atop Oddsboard After Spain's Shocking Draw
2026 World Cup Odds: Which Player Will Lead the Tournament in Assists?
4 Players Who Could Steal The Show At The 2026 World Cup
Item 1 of 3
recommended
-
2026 World Cup Round of 16 Odds: Which Teams Will Make It?
How to Watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup: Scores, Schedule, Dates for Every Match
4 Takeaways From Mexico's World Cup Roster Selection
-
2026 World Cup Quarterfinal Odds: Which Squads Will Make Final 8?
2026 World Cup Odds: Who Will Score the Most Goals For Their Countries?
2026 World Cup Power Rankings: Every Team Ranked From 48 to 1
-
2026 World Cup: France Alone Atop Oddsboard After Spain's Shocking Draw
2026 World Cup Odds: Which Player Will Lead the Tournament in Assists?
4 Players Who Could Steal The Show At The 2026 World Cup
Item 1 of 3