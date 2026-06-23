3:57p ET
FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
England vs. Ghana Live Updates, Score: Match Tied At Halftime
Updated: Jun 23, 2026 - 5:01 PM ET
It's time for a Group L showdown!
England and Ghana meet at Boston Stadium in a crucial catchup on Tuesday afternoon, as both teams sit level on three points after winning their opening matches.
England, who are the favorite to win the match (-465), beat Croatia in its opening game, scoring four goals but conceding twice, while Harry Kane reminded us he’s still among the top strikers in the world, registering two scores. Meanwhile, Ghana's 1-0 win over Panama came with a last-gasp goal by Caleb Yirenkyi in the 95th minute.
Here are the top plays from England vs. Ghana:
6 posts
4:52p ET
HALFTIME: England 0, Ghana 0
4:32p ET
David Beckham Looks On
4:26p ET
Hydration Check
4:00p ET
Jameis Is Ready!
3:59p ET
Pregame Scene
Live Coverage for this began on 5:01p ET
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