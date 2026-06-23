FIFA Men's World Cup
England vs. Ghana Live Updates, Score: Match Tied At Halftime
FIFA Men's World Cup

England vs. Ghana Live Updates, Score: Match Tied At Halftime

Updated: Jun 23, 2026 - 5:01 PM ET

It's time for a Group L showdown!

England and Ghana meet at Boston Stadium in a crucial catchup on Tuesday afternoon, as both teams sit level on three points after winning their opening matches.

England, who are the favorite to win the match (-465), beat Croatia in its opening game, scoring four goals but conceding twice, while Harry Kane reminded us he’s still among the top strikers in the world, registering two scores. Meanwhile, Ghana's 1-0 win over Panama came with a last-gasp goal by Caleb Yirenkyi in the 95th minute.

Here are the top plays from England vs. Ghana:

6 posts
Sort By Newest
3:57p ET

England vs. Ghana Live Scoreboard

4:52p ET

HALFTIME: England 0, Ghana 0

4:32p ET

David Beckham Looks On

4:26p ET

Hydration Check

4:00p ET

Jameis Is Ready!

3:59p ET

Pregame Scene

Live Coverage for this began on 5:01p ET
share
Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Everything To Know About USA vs. Australia: Storylines, Projected Lineup, Predictions

Everything To Know About USA vs. Australia: Storylines, Projected Lineup, Predictions

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch England vs. Ghana Watch England vs. GhanaWatch Portugal vs. Uzbekistan Watch Portugal vs. UzbekistanWatch USA vs Türkiye Watch USA vs Türkiye
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes