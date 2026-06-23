FIFA Men's World Cup

FIFA Men's World Cup England vs. Ghana Live Updates, Score: Match Tied At Halftime Updated: share facebook x reddit link

It's time for a Group L showdown!

England and Ghana meet at Boston Stadium in a crucial catchup on Tuesday afternoon, as both teams sit level on three points after winning their opening matches.

England, who are the favorite to win the match (-465), beat Croatia in its opening game, scoring four goals but conceding twice, while Harry Kane reminded us he’s still among the top strikers in the world, registering two scores. Meanwhile, Ghana's 1-0 win over Panama came with a last-gasp goal by Caleb Yirenkyi in the 95th minute.

Here are the top plays from England vs. Ghana:

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Sort By Oldest 3:57p ET England vs. Ghana Live Scoreboard 4:52p ET HALFTIME: England 0, Ghana 0 4:32p ET David Beckham Looks On 4:26p ET Hydration Check 4:00p ET Jameis Is Ready! 3:59p ET Pregame Scene

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