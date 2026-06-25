FIFA Men's World Cup

FIFA Men's World Cup Ecuador vs. Germany Live Updates, Score: Both Teams Score In Opening Minutes Updated: share facebook x reddit link

Germany will be looking to cap off a perfect group stage with a win against Ecuador at New York New Jersey Stadium.

Germany has already won Group E with a 2-0 record and a goal difference of +7. Meanwhile, Ecuador needs a win to keep its tournament alive after managing just one point in two matches.

Here are the top plays from Ecuador vs. Germany:

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Sort By Oldest 3:00p ET Ecuador vs. Germany Live Score, How To Watch 4:12p ET A Prompt Response! 4:05p ET Germany Scores FAST! 3:42p ET You'll Never Guess It! 3:20p ET Germany Lineup Perspective 3:10p ET Times Square Takeover

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