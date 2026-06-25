FIFA Men's World Cup
Ecuador vs. Germany Live Updates, Score: Both Teams Score In Opening Minutes
FIFA Men's World Cup

Ecuador vs. Germany Live Updates, Score: Both Teams Score In Opening Minutes

Updated: Jun 25, 2026 - 4:14 PM ET

Germany will be looking to cap off a perfect group stage with a win against Ecuador at New York New Jersey Stadium.

Germany has already won Group E with a 2-0 record and a goal difference of +7. Meanwhile, Ecuador needs a win to keep its tournament alive after managing just one point in two matches.

Here are the top plays from Ecuador vs. Germany:

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3:00p ET

Ecuador vs. Germany Live Score, How To Watch

4:12p ET

A Prompt Response!

4:05p ET

Germany Scores FAST!

3:42p ET

You'll Never Guess It!

3:20p ET

Germany Lineup Perspective

3:10p ET

Times Square Takeover

Live Coverage for this began on 4:09p ET
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