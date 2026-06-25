3:00p ET
FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Ecuador vs. Germany Live Updates, Score: Both Teams Score In Opening Minutes
Updated: Jun 25, 2026 - 4:14 PM ET
Germany will be looking to cap off a perfect group stage with a win against Ecuador at New York New Jersey Stadium.
Germany has already won Group E with a 2-0 record and a goal difference of +7. Meanwhile, Ecuador needs a win to keep its tournament alive after managing just one point in two matches.
Here are the top plays from Ecuador vs. Germany:
6 posts
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A Prompt Response!
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Germany Scores FAST!
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You'll Never Guess It!
3:20p ET
Germany Lineup Perspective
3:10p ET
Times Square Takeover
Live Coverage for this began on 4:09p ET
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