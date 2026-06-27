FIFA Men's World Cup

FIFA Men's World Cup Colombia vs. Portugal Live Updates, Score: Two Changes For Portugal Updated: share facebook x reddit link

Colombia and Portugal have already secured their spots in the round of 32, but the top spot in Group K won't be decided until after the two sides go head-to-head at MIami Stadium.

Colombia enters the final group stage match day at the top of Group K with six points, and a win against Portugal would guarantee that it stays there. However, a loss would see it surpassed by Portugal in the standings.

Here are the top plays from Colombia vs. Portugal:

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Sort By Oldest 3:06p ET Colombia vs. Portugal Live Score, How To Watch 8:38p ET Changes For Portugal 8:22p ET Halftime: Scoreless At Halftime 8:16p ET Chance For Portugal 8:13p ET Save For Colombia 7:57p ET Scoreless In First-Ever Meeting 7:54p ET Save For Portugal 7:37p ET Cristiano Ronaldo, James Rodríguez, Embrace Ahead Of Match 7:14p ET Colombia Starting Lineup 7:11p ET Portugal Starting Lineup

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