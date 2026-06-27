3:06p ET
FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Colombia vs. Portugal Live Updates, Score: Two Changes For Portugal
Updated: Jun 27, 2026 - 8:38 PM ET
Colombia and Portugal have already secured their spots in the round of 32, but the top spot in Group K won't be decided until after the two sides go head-to-head at MIami Stadium.
Colombia enters the final group stage match day at the top of Group K with six points, and a win against Portugal would guarantee that it stays there. However, a loss would see it surpassed by Portugal in the standings.
Here are the top plays from Colombia vs. Portugal:
10 posts
8:38p ET
Changes For Portugal
8:22p ET
Halftime: Scoreless At Halftime
8:16p ET
Chance For Portugal
8:13p ET
Save For Colombia
7:57p ET
Scoreless In First-Ever Meeting
7:54p ET
Save For Portugal
7:37p ET
Cristiano Ronaldo, James Rodríguez, Embrace Ahead Of Match
7:14p ET
Colombia Starting Lineup
7:11p ET
Portugal Starting Lineup
Live Coverage for this began on 7:12p ET
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