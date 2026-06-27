FIFA Men's World Cup
Colombia vs. Portugal Live Updates, Score: Two Changes For Portugal
FIFA Men's World Cup

Colombia vs. Portugal Live Updates, Score: Two Changes For Portugal

Updated: Jun 27, 2026 - 8:38 PM ET

Colombia and Portugal have already secured their spots in the round of 32, but the top spot in Group K won't be decided until after the two sides go head-to-head at MIami Stadium.

Colombia enters the final group stage match day at the top of Group K with six points, and a win against Portugal would guarantee that it stays there. However, a loss would see it surpassed by Portugal in the standings.

Here are the top plays from Colombia vs. Portugal: 

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3:06p ET

Colombia vs. Portugal Live Score, How To Watch

8:38p ET

Changes For Portugal

8:22p ET

Halftime: Scoreless At Halftime

8:16p ET

Chance For Portugal

8:13p ET

Save For Colombia

7:57p ET

Scoreless In First-Ever Meeting

7:54p ET

Save For Portugal

7:37p ET

Cristiano Ronaldo, James Rodríguez, Embrace Ahead Of Match

7:14p ET

Colombia Starting Lineup

7:11p ET

Portugal Starting Lineup

Live Coverage for this began on 7:12p ET
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