12:57p ET
FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Brazil vs. Japan Live Updates, Score: Japan Scores Off Turnover
Updated: Jun 29, 2026 - 1:34 PM ET
We commence Monday's three-match knockout round slate with Brazil taking on Japan at Houston Stadium.
Brazil previously won Group C at 2-1-0, while Japan advanced through Group F (1-2-0).
Here are the top moments from Brazil vs. Japan:
7 posts
1:33p ET
Japan Draws First Blood!
1:24p ET
Hydration Check
1:17p ET
That's A Yellow Card, Sir
1:13p ET
When Will We See Neymar?
12:37p ET
Jameis Is On The Premises
12:22p ET
Arriving On The Scene
Live Coverage for this began on 1:29p ET
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