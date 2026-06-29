FIFA Men's World Cup

FIFA Men's World Cup Brazil vs. Japan Live Updates, Score: Japan Scores Off Turnover Updated: share facebook x reddit link

We commence Monday's three-match knockout round slate with Brazil taking on Japan at Houston Stadium.

Brazil previously won Group C at 2-1-0, while Japan advanced through Group F (1-2-0).

Here are the top moments from Brazil vs. Japan:

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Sort By Oldest 12:57p ET Brazil vs. Japan Live Score 1:33p ET Japan Draws First Blood! 1:24p ET Hydration Check 1:17p ET That's A Yellow Card, Sir 1:13p ET When Will We See Neymar? 12:37p ET Jameis Is On The Premises 12:22p ET Arriving On The Scene

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