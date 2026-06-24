FIFA Men's World Cup
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar Live Updates, Score: Qatar Gets On The Board
FIFA Men's World Cup

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar Live Updates, Score: Qatar Gets On The Board

Updated: Jun 24, 2026 - 3:50 PM ET

Third place in Group B will be decided when Bosnia and Herzegovina and Qatar meet at Seattle Stadium.

Both teams enter the final group stage match day with one point, but Qatar has a mountain to climb with a goal differential of -6. If Bosnia and Herzegovina win, it will secure third place and Qatar will be eliminated from round of 32 contention.

Here are the top plays from Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar. 

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2:12p ET

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar Live Score, How To Watch

3:43p ET

Qatar Cut Margin In Half

3:37p ET

Bosnia and Herzegovina Extends Lead

3:30p ET

Bosnia and Herzegovina Score A Banger

3:25p ET

Bosnia and Herzegovina Threatening With Long Shots

2:22p ET

Bosnia and Herzegovina Starting Lineup

2:16p ET

Qatar Starting Lineup

Live Coverage for this began on 3:50p ET
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