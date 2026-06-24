FIFA Men's World Cup

FIFA Men's World Cup Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar Live Updates, Score: Qatar Gets On The Board Updated: share facebook x reddit link

Third place in Group B will be decided when Bosnia and Herzegovina and Qatar meet at Seattle Stadium.

Both teams enter the final group stage match day with one point, but Qatar has a mountain to climb with a goal differential of -6. If Bosnia and Herzegovina win, it will secure third place and Qatar will be eliminated from round of 32 contention.

Here are the top plays from Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar.

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Sort By Oldest 2:12p ET Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar Live Score, How To Watch 3:43p ET Qatar Cut Margin In Half 3:37p ET Bosnia and Herzegovina Extends Lead 3:30p ET Bosnia and Herzegovina Score A Banger 3:25p ET Bosnia and Herzegovina Threatening With Long Shots 2:22p ET Bosnia and Herzegovina Starting Lineup 2:16p ET Qatar Starting Lineup

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