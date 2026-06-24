2:12p ET
FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar Live Updates, Score: Qatar Gets On The Board
Updated: Jun 24, 2026 - 3:50 PM ET
Third place in Group B will be decided when Bosnia and Herzegovina and Qatar meet at Seattle Stadium.
Both teams enter the final group stage match day with one point, but Qatar has a mountain to climb with a goal differential of -6. If Bosnia and Herzegovina win, it will secure third place and Qatar will be eliminated from round of 32 contention.
Here are the top plays from Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar.
7 posts
3:43p ET
Qatar Cut Margin In Half
3:37p ET
Bosnia and Herzegovina Extends Lead
3:30p ET
Bosnia and Herzegovina Score A Banger
3:25p ET
Bosnia and Herzegovina Threatening With Long Shots
2:22p ET
Bosnia and Herzegovina Starting Lineup
2:16p ET
Qatar Starting Lineup
Live Coverage for this began on 3:50p ET
share
recommended
-
World Cup Roundup: Lionel Messi Sets World Cup Record; Mbappé, Haaland Keep Up
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's World Cup Best Bets Today — Match Day 13
How Should Poch Handle Türkiye? Favorite Match So Far? Maurice Edu Answers Fans' Questions
-
Tracking Every Cristiano Ronaldo Goal At The 2026 World Cup
Left Chasing Messi, Mbappé And Haaland, USA's Folarin Balogun Eyes History
How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for Portugal, England, More
-
The Messi Game: 4 Takeaways From Argentina's Record-Breaking Win Over Austria
Portugal vs. Uzbekistan: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
Lionel Messi Breaks All-Time FIFA World Cup Scoring Record Against Austria
Item 1 of 3
recommended
-
World Cup Roundup: Lionel Messi Sets World Cup Record; Mbappé, Haaland Keep Up
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's World Cup Best Bets Today — Match Day 13
How Should Poch Handle Türkiye? Favorite Match So Far? Maurice Edu Answers Fans' Questions
-
Tracking Every Cristiano Ronaldo Goal At The 2026 World Cup
Left Chasing Messi, Mbappé And Haaland, USA's Folarin Balogun Eyes History
How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for Portugal, England, More
-
The Messi Game: 4 Takeaways From Argentina's Record-Breaking Win Over Austria
Portugal vs. Uzbekistan: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
Lionel Messi Breaks All-Time FIFA World Cup Scoring Record Against Austria
Item 1 of 3