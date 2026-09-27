NFL Week 3 Live Updates, Score: Chargers-Bills, Seahawks-Commanders Highlight Early Slate
We're in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season, but the pressure is already on for a few teams.
In Buffalo, the Bills host an 0-2 Los Angeles Chargers team that has arguably been the biggest disappointment in football. The Washington Commanders will also look to get out of an 0-2 spot when they host the Seattle Seahawks, who'll welcome back Sam Darnold. Washington, meanwhile, will be without Jayden Daniels.
Elsewhere, the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Cincinnati Bengals in a crucial AFC North matchup, and the New England Patriots take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in a battle between two of the AFC's top teams from last season.
In the later slate, the Baltimore Ravens take on the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL's third game ever played in Brazil.
Here are all the top moments and highlights from Sunday's games.
Who's In, Who's Out
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#AskTom: Tom Brady Embarrassed By Piss Missile Quote; Which Team Should NFL Foes Fear?
Trinidad Chambliss Is The Best QB In College Football. What's His NFL Draft Ceiling?
2026 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets For Ole Miss-Florida, Chargers-Bills
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Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Which QBs Other Than Josh Allen Have Impressed The GOAT?
2026 NFL Week 3 Best Bets, Expert Picks: Back Tampa Bay To Cover Against Vikings
Which 0-2 Team Will Turn It Around? Why We Think The Texans Are Most Likely To Do So
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NFL Catchup: Saquon Barkley, DeVonta Smith On Injury Report; Cowboys Down 4 Defenders
Almost Time To Pack It Up? 3 Takeaways From Falcons' Dominant Win vs. Packers
49ers Reportedly Dealt Another Nick Bosa Injury Blow; Star DE's Injury History
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#AskTom: Tom Brady Embarrassed By Piss Missile Quote; Which Team Should NFL Foes Fear?
Trinidad Chambliss Is The Best QB In College Football. What's His NFL Draft Ceiling?
2026 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets For Ole Miss-Florida, Chargers-Bills
-
Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Which QBs Other Than Josh Allen Have Impressed The GOAT?
2026 NFL Week 3 Best Bets, Expert Picks: Back Tampa Bay To Cover Against Vikings
Which 0-2 Team Will Turn It Around? Why We Think The Texans Are Most Likely To Do So
-
NFL Catchup: Saquon Barkley, DeVonta Smith On Injury Report; Cowboys Down 4 Defenders
Almost Time To Pack It Up? 3 Takeaways From Falcons' Dominant Win vs. Packers
49ers Reportedly Dealt Another Nick Bosa Injury Blow; Star DE's Injury History