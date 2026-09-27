National Football League
NFL Week 3 Live Updates, Score: Chargers-Bills, Seahawks-Commanders Highlight Early Slate
National Football League

NFL Week 3 Live Updates, Score: Chargers-Bills, Seahawks-Commanders Highlight Early Slate

Updated: Sep 27, 2026 - 11:49 AM ET

We're in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season, but the pressure is already on for a few teams.

In Buffalo, the Bills host an 0-2 Los Angeles Chargers team that has arguably been the biggest disappointment in football. The Washington Commanders will also look to get out of an 0-2 spot when they host the Seattle Seahawks, who'll welcome back Sam Darnold. Washington, meanwhile, will be without Jayden Daniels.

Elsewhere, the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Cincinnati Bengals in a crucial AFC North matchup, and the New England Patriots take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in a battle between two of the AFC's top teams from last season.

In the later slate, the Baltimore Ravens take on the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL's third game ever played in Brazil.

Here are all the top moments and highlights from Sunday's games. 

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11:49a ET

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11:49a ET

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