National Football League
Eagles vs. Bears Live Score, Updates: Chicago Scores First
National Football League

Eagles vs. Bears Live Score, Updates: Chicago Scores First

Updated: Sep 28, 2026 - 9:05 PM ET

Monday Night Football closes out Week 3 with the Philadelphia Eagles traveling to Soldier Field to face a Chicago Bears team starting to its third-string quarterback.

The Eagles enter unbeaten at 2-0, after defeating the Commanders 24-22 in Week 1 before winning at Tennessee 24-20 last week. 

The Bears are 1-1, coming off a 9-3 loss to Minnesota last week, a game in which starter Caleb Williams left with a hamstring injury and is now week-to-week. Backup Tyson Bagent has cleared concussion protocol after getting injured on the last play of the game, but missed practice time this week, so Chicago is turning to 38-year-old veteran Case Keenum, who'll make his first start since 2023.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET. Follow along here for live updates and highlights throughout the game.

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7:09p ET

Live Scoreboard:

9:05p ET

Bears Can't Capitalize On Eagles Turnover, Penalty

8:27p ET

Case Keenum, Luther Burden Connect For First TD

7:09p ET

Case Keenum To Start For Bears, Full Inactives

Live Coverage for this began on 7:20p ET
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