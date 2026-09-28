Eagles vs. Bears Live Score, Updates: Chicago Scores First
Monday Night Football closes out Week 3 with the Philadelphia Eagles traveling to Soldier Field to face a Chicago Bears team starting to its third-string quarterback.
The Eagles enter unbeaten at 2-0, after defeating the Commanders 24-22 in Week 1 before winning at Tennessee 24-20 last week.
The Bears are 1-1, coming off a 9-3 loss to Minnesota last week, a game in which starter Caleb Williams left with a hamstring injury and is now week-to-week. Backup Tyson Bagent has cleared concussion protocol after getting injured on the last play of the game, but missed practice time this week, so Chicago is turning to 38-year-old veteran Case Keenum, who'll make his first start since 2023.
Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET. Follow along here for live updates and highlights throughout the game.
Bears Can't Capitalize On Eagles Turnover, Penalty
Case Keenum, Luther Burden Connect For First TD
Case Keenum To Start For Bears, Full Inactives
-
Monday Morning NFL Top 10 Rankings: Undefeated Teams Shoot Up The Rankings
NFL Fallout Week 3: The Patriots Are Battling More Than A Super Bowl Hangover
Overreaction Monday: Time To Bench Drake Maye? Chiefs Best Team In NFL?
-
How Brian Schottenheimer Cost The Cowboys; Seahawks Badly Miss Kenneth Walker III
Tom Brady Calls Out Justin Herbert's 'Meatball Sub' Throw In Chargers' Loss To Bills
2026 NFL Odds Week 4: Lines, Spreads, Results For All 16 Games
-
Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Reportedly Targets Fast Return From Elbow Injury
Another Brutal Buccaneers Loss: 3 Takeaways From Vikings' Win In Tampa Bay
Ravens' Tyler Loop Hits Ronaldo's ‘Siu’ After Walk-Off FG To Beat Cowboys In Brazil
-
Monday Morning NFL Top 10 Rankings: Undefeated Teams Shoot Up The Rankings
NFL Fallout Week 3: The Patriots Are Battling More Than A Super Bowl Hangover
Overreaction Monday: Time To Bench Drake Maye? Chiefs Best Team In NFL?
-
How Brian Schottenheimer Cost The Cowboys; Seahawks Badly Miss Kenneth Walker III
Tom Brady Calls Out Justin Herbert's 'Meatball Sub' Throw In Chargers' Loss To Bills
2026 NFL Odds Week 4: Lines, Spreads, Results For All 16 Games
-
Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Reportedly Targets Fast Return From Elbow Injury
Another Brutal Buccaneers Loss: 3 Takeaways From Vikings' Win In Tampa Bay
Ravens' Tyler Loop Hits Ronaldo's ‘Siu’ After Walk-Off FG To Beat Cowboys In Brazil