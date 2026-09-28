National Football League

National Football League Eagles vs. Bears Live Score, Updates: Chicago Scores First Updated: share facebook x reddit link

Monday Night Football closes out Week 3 with the Philadelphia Eagles traveling to Soldier Field to face a Chicago Bears team starting to its third-string quarterback.

The Eagles enter unbeaten at 2-0, after defeating the Commanders 24-22 in Week 1 before winning at Tennessee 24-20 last week.

The Bears are 1-1, coming off a 9-3 loss to Minnesota last week, a game in which starter Caleb Williams left with a hamstring injury and is now week-to-week. Backup Tyson Bagent has cleared concussion protocol after getting injured on the last play of the game, but missed practice time this week, so Chicago is turning to 38-year-old veteran Case Keenum, who'll make his first start since 2023.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET. Follow along here for live updates and highlights throughout the game.

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Sort By Oldest 7:09p ET Live Scoreboard: 9:05p ET Bears Can't Capitalize On Eagles Turnover, Penalty 8:27p ET Case Keenum, Luther Burden Connect For First TD 7:09p ET Case Keenum To Start For Bears, Full Inactives

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