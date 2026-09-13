National Football League
Cowboys vs. Giants Highlights: Jaxson Dart Leads New York With 3 TDs
National Football League

Cowboys vs. Giants Highlights: Jaxson Dart Leads New York With 3 TDs

Updated: Sep 13, 2026 - 11:40 PM ET

The John Harbaugh era got off to a winning start in New York, as the Giants held Dallas' offense at bay to beat the Cowboys, 28-20.

Second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart led the way, throwing two touchdowns to Isaiah Likely and Devin Singletary. Dallas answered with scores from CeeDee Lamb and a pair from Javonte Williams, but a missed extra point after a Williams taunting penalty proved costly before the Cowboys ran out of time.

Here are the highlights from Sunday's Cowboys-Giants matchup.

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Live Coverage for this has ended
11:30p ET

Final: Giants 28, Cowboys 20

11:13p ET

Javonte Williams Scores Again, But Penalty Results In Missed PAT

11:00p ET

Singletary Extends The Giants Lead

10:35p ET

Javonte Williams Punches One In For Dallas

10:21p ET

Isaiah Likely Scores Again For The Giants

9:54p ET

Halftime: Giants 14, Cowboys 7

9:23p ET

Cowboys Score And Tie The Game

8:43p ET

Giants Score First

7:47p ET

Malik Nabers Is Back

7:46p ET

Live Scoreboard:

Live Coverage for this began on 11:40p ET
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