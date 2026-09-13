11:30p ET
National Football League
National Football League
Cowboys vs. Giants Highlights: Jaxson Dart Leads New York With 3 TDs
Updated: Sep 13, 2026 - 11:40 PM ET
The John Harbaugh era got off to a winning start in New York, as the Giants held Dallas' offense at bay to beat the Cowboys, 28-20.
Second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart led the way, throwing two touchdowns to Isaiah Likely and Devin Singletary. Dallas answered with scores from CeeDee Lamb and a pair from Javonte Williams, but a missed extra point after a Williams taunting penalty proved costly before the Cowboys ran out of time.
Here are the highlights from Sunday's Cowboys-Giants matchup.
10 posts
Live Coverage for this has ended
11:13p ET
Javonte Williams Scores Again, But Penalty Results In Missed PAT
11:00p ET
Singletary Extends The Giants Lead
10:35p ET
Javonte Williams Punches One In For Dallas
10:21p ET
Isaiah Likely Scores Again For The Giants
9:54p ET
Halftime: Giants 14, Cowboys 7
9:23p ET
Cowboys Score And Tie The Game
8:43p ET
Giants Score First
7:47p ET
Malik Nabers Is Back
7:46p ET
Live Scoreboard:
Live Coverage for this began on 11:40p ET
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