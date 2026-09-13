National Football League

National Football League Cowboys vs. Giants Highlights: Jaxson Dart Leads New York With 3 TDs Updated: share facebook x reddit link

The John Harbaugh era got off to a winning start in New York, as the Giants held Dallas' offense at bay to beat the Cowboys, 28-20.

Second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart led the way, throwing two touchdowns to Isaiah Likely and Devin Singletary. Dallas answered with scores from CeeDee Lamb and a pair from Javonte Williams, but a missed extra point after a Williams taunting penalty proved costly before the Cowboys ran out of time.

Here are the highlights from Sunday's Cowboys-Giants matchup.

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Sort By Oldest Live Coverage for this has ended 11:30p ET Final: Giants 28, Cowboys 20 11:13p ET Javonte Williams Scores Again, But Penalty Results In Missed PAT 11:00p ET Singletary Extends The Giants Lead 10:35p ET Javonte Williams Punches One In For Dallas 10:21p ET Isaiah Likely Scores Again For The Giants 9:54p ET Halftime: Giants 14, Cowboys 7 9:23p ET Cowboys Score And Tie The Game 8:43p ET Giants Score First 7:47p ET Malik Nabers Is Back 7:46p ET Live Scoreboard:

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