Colts vs. Chiefs Live Updates, Score: Indianapolis Strikes First
An offensive-led AFC matchup headlines Sunday Night Football, as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Indianapolis Colts at Arrowhead Stadium.
Patrick Mahomes and Daniel Jones both returned to action last week after suffering season-ending injuries last year, with Mahomes tearing his ACL in December and Jones coming back from a torn Achilles.
The two teams enter Week 2 in very different places. Kansas City is 1-0 after beating Denver 31-10 in its opener, while Indianapolis is trying to rebound from a 41-23 home loss to Baltimore. Running back Kenneth Walker III was one of the biggest storylines of the Chiefs' opener, as he rushed for a career-high 173 yards.
Now, the Chiefs look to move to 2-0, while the Colts try to avoid an 0-2 start against one of the league's toughest opponents.
Here are all the highlights and top moments from Sunday night's action:
Chiefs Respond With A FG
Colts Score First
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Coaches Searching For Answers On Why NFL Saw Record Scoring Numbers In Week 1
Dallas' Week 1 Defensive Disaster Proved The Cowboys Are Still Missing Micah Parsons
Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Caleb Williams MVP Watch Has Begun; Chiefs Are Back
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NFL DFS Week 2: Best Picks, Lineup Advice and Value Plays
2026 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets For LSU-Ole Miss, Eagles-Titans
Can The Bears Actually Break The NFL Scoring Record? This Weekend Will Be Very Telling
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Vikings Name Starting QB For Week 2 vs. Bears With Kyler Murray Injured
#AskTom: Tom Brady Criticizes 49ers-Rams Travel Narrative, Describes Playbook Lingo
Which Overreactions Are Legit? Why Execs, Scouts Are Out On Chargers, But High on Rams
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Coaches Searching For Answers On Why NFL Saw Record Scoring Numbers In Week 1
Dallas' Week 1 Defensive Disaster Proved The Cowboys Are Still Missing Micah Parsons
Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Caleb Williams MVP Watch Has Begun; Chiefs Are Back
-
NFL DFS Week 2: Best Picks, Lineup Advice and Value Plays
2026 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets For LSU-Ole Miss, Eagles-Titans
Can The Bears Actually Break The NFL Scoring Record? This Weekend Will Be Very Telling
-
Vikings Name Starting QB For Week 2 vs. Bears With Kyler Murray Injured
#AskTom: Tom Brady Criticizes 49ers-Rams Travel Narrative, Describes Playbook Lingo
Which Overreactions Are Legit? Why Execs, Scouts Are Out On Chargers, But High on Rams