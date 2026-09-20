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National Football League Colts vs. Chiefs Live Updates, Score: Indianapolis Strikes First Updated: share facebook x reddit link

An offensive-led AFC matchup headlines Sunday Night Football, as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Indianapolis Colts at Arrowhead Stadium.

Patrick Mahomes and Daniel Jones both returned to action last week after suffering season-ending injuries last year, with Mahomes tearing his ACL in December and Jones coming back from a torn Achilles.

The two teams enter Week 2 in very different places. Kansas City is 1-0 after beating Denver 31-10 in its opener, while Indianapolis is trying to rebound from a 41-23 home loss to Baltimore. Running back Kenneth Walker III was one of the biggest storylines of the Chiefs' opener, as he rushed for a career-high 173 yards.

Now, the Chiefs look to move to 2-0, while the Colts try to avoid an 0-2 start against one of the league's toughest opponents.

Here are all the highlights and top moments from Sunday night's action:

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