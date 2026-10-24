Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball World Series Game 2 Live Updates, Score: Rays Look To Even Series Updated: share facebook x reddit link

The Milwaukee Brewers host the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 2 of the World Series, with Milwaukee holding a 1-0 series lead after a wild, overturned-double-play finish in Friday’s opener.

Drew Rasmussen takes the mound for Tampa Bay, bringing a 2-0 postseason record with a 1.29 ERA, 23 strikeouts and a 0.76 WHIP across 21 innings. Logan Henderson starts for Milwaukee as the Brewers look to go up 2-0 in the series.

Jacob Misiorowski, the likely NL Cy Young winner, and the Brewers’ bullpen limited the Rays to just two runs in Game 1, while Tampa Bay will need more from its lineup after Yandy Díaz and Jonathan Aranda were among the only consistent threats.

First pitch is at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. Follow along here for live updates and highlights throughout the game.

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