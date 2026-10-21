Will Hill's Parlay Of The Week: Back Seahawks To Win, Falcons To Cover

We're getting into the thick of things across MLB, the NFL and college football.

I love this time of year.

Here's what I'm looking at this week for my five-leg parlay.

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WS Game 1 Under 6.5 (-138)

Two elite starting pitchers square off in Game 1 of the Fall Classic on Friday night, with Drew Rasmussen going for the Rays and likely NL Cy Young winner Jacob Misirowski going for the Brewers. With two quality and rested bullpens backing up these aces, expect runs to be at a premium.

South Carolina Moneyline (-135)

Tennessee was smoking cigars after last season's upset win over Alabama. This week, the Volunteers go on the road and face a dangerous South Carolina team that is rested off of a bye and demolished Florida on the road in its last game.

Seahawks Moneyline (-145)

The Seahawks are in borderline desperation mode after losing two in a row, and they face the Chiefs on Sunday night. While the Chiefs are undefeated, their wins have come against some lesser opponents — the Dolphins, Colts (in OT) Raiders, Chargers and Broncos. I’ll take the rested and motivated Seahawks, who have not played since last Thursday.

Packers-Lions Over 53.5

Every Lions game this season has eclipsed the total. Also, every Lions game this season has eclipsed 53.5, with two of their games getting into the 60s and one of them even getting into the 70s. Keep betting the Over in Lions games until you’re given a reason not to.

Falcons +3.5 (-147)

The Falcons are at home taking on a 49ers team that hasn’t lost a game this season, but San Francisco has a bunch of wide receivers out due to injury, with Mike Evans being the latest and most notable one. The 49ers are also on the road on short rest, having just played on Monday night. I like the Falcons to keep it close.