Major League Baseball
Yankees Legend Hideki Matsui Becomes Manager Of Japan's Yomiuri Giants
Major League Baseball

Yankees Legend Hideki Matsui Becomes Manager Of Japan's Yomiuri Giants

Updated Oct. 23, 2026 2:02 p.m. ET

Life is a circle.

Once a superstar outfielder for the Nippon Professional Baseball league's Yomiuri Giants, New York Yankees legend Hideki Matsui was introduced as the Giants' new manager on Friday night in Japan. This comes after a 2026 season for the Giants that saw manager Shinnosuke Abe resign in May following an arrest and Hideki Hashigami take over on an interim basis for the remainder of the season.

Here's background on Matsui's history with the Yomiuri Giants and his place in Yankees' history:

Major League BaseballHideki Matsui's Yomiuri Giants' Career

Hideki Matsui played 10 seasons with the Yomiuri Giants before joining the Yankees in 2003. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP) (Photo by KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images)

Prior to being a menace from the left side of the plate for the Yankees, Matsui was a force to be reckoned with for the Yomiuri Giants.

Across 10 seasons with the Giants (1993-2002), Matsui, who won 2000 Nippon Series MVP honors, tallied 332 home runs and 889 RBIs, while boasting a combined .304/.413/.582 slash line. Meanwhile, the Giants won three Nippon Series league titles over the outfielder's stint with the team: 1994, 2000 and 2002.

In Matsui's last season with the Giants, he launched 50 home runs and finished with a .692 slugging percentage. Throughout it all, Matsui wore No. 55, which was the number Sadaharu Oh, the all-time Giants leader with 868 home runs, wore.

New York YankeesHideki Matsui's Yankees' Career

Hideki Matsui was the 2009 World Series MVP with the Yankees. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Of course, after Matsui's 50-homer campaign with the Tigers, the Yankees came calling with a three-year, $21 million offer, which the then-29-year-old accepted.

Matsui hit the ground running in the Bronx. Driving in 106 runs and hitting .287 in his debut MLB campaign (2003), Matsui, who sported a compact, power swing and seldom struck out, would go on to appear in every game for the Yankees from 2003-05 and earn an All-Star nod in each of his first two years on the MLB scene.

In 2004, Matsui blasted 31 home runs and drove in 108 runs, which would each end up being career highs. While New York's 2004 season ended in flames, as it blew a 3-0 series lead to the Boston Red Sox in the 2004 American League Championship Series, Matsui finished the 2004 postseason with three home runs, 13 RBIs and a remarkable .412/.456/.765 slash line.

Injury-riddled 2006 and 2008 seasons led to Matsui being New York's primary designated hitter, but the 2009 season would be his most memorable work in pinstripes. After a commendable regular season, Matsui was an indispensable part of the Yankees' run to winning the 2009 World Series, most notably, with his performance in the Fall Classic.

Matsui went 8 for 13 in the 2009 World Series, with three home runs, eight RBIs and a whopping 1.385 slugging percentage. He would ultimately win 2009 World Series MVP honors, which included driving in six runs in the Yankees' closeout Game 6 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Matsui would play three more MLB seasons with the Los Angeles Angels (2010), Oakland Athletics (2011) and Tampa Bay Rays (2012).

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