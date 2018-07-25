Yost: ‘Dayton has made it clear we’re not giving Moose away’
Video Details
- AL
- AL Central
- Danny Duffy
- Detroit Tigers
- FOX Sports Kansas City
- Glenn Sparkman
- Kansas City Royals
- Mike Moustakas
- MLB
-
Manager Ned Yost talks about Danny Duffy, Glenn Sparkman and Mike Moustakas after the Royals' 8-4 loss to the Tigers.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices