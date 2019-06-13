Rickie Fowler leads the 2019 U.S. Open at 5 under par
Video Details
Check out highlights from Round 1 of the 119th U.S. Open in Pebble Beach. Rickie Fowler leads the field at 5 under par.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618