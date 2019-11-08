Goran on his 25-point performance: ‘It’s always nice to play good against your former team”
Video Details
Miami Heat PG Goran Dragic reflects on his performance against his former team and breaks down his success from the 3-point line.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879