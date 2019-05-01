WATCH: Ji-Man Choi, Daniel Robertson go yard at Kauffman Stadium
Ji-Man Choi and Daniel Robertson go yard in the 9th at Kauffman Stadium in the Tampa Bay Rays' loss to the Kansas City Royals.
