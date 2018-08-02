WATCH: Hunter Wood forgoes his glove to get Albert Pujols out
Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Hunter Wood didn't need his glove at all to take care of an Albert Pujols grounder Thursday afternoon.
- Way down there. A long shot.
- This one. Wood reaching with his pitching hand. Now the throw to first, and he still gets him. Wood battling, getting to that ball behind the mound after reaching for it with the pitching hand. And Pujols is out at first, leaving a man at second base.
- Wood just smothered it. And then with Pujols running, able to get him.
