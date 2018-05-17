Don Mattingly breaks down Game 2 against the Dodgers
Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly breaks down Wednesday night’s win over the Los Angeles Dodgers, noting that both homers by Justin Bour and J.T. Realmuto were important, and Elieser Hernandez did a good job on his start.
