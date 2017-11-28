Seminoles seniors finish unbeaten vs. Gators in careers

Coach Jimbo Fisher talks about the Florida State Seminoles beating the Florida Gators five straight times for the first time in the history of the series . The Jimbo Fisher Show airs every Monday on FOX Sports Florida during the college football season.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

Road to grabbing a victory doesn't get easier as Magic host Thunder

Road to grabbing a victory doesn't get easier as Magic host Thunder

15 mins ago

Lightning road trip continues in Buffalo

Lightning road trip continues in Buffalo

3 hours ago

Aaron Gordon says he really thought they had this one

Aaron Gordon says he really thought they had this one

5 hours ago

Terrence Ross: It was tough all around

Terrence Ross: It was tough all around

5 hours ago

Frank Vogel: We had some improvements tonight

Frank Vogel: We had some improvements tonight

5 hours ago

Bob Boughner: 'We made sure to make up for not showing up the other night'

Bob Boughner: 'We made sure to make up for not showing up the other night'

15 hours ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos»