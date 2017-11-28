Seminoles seniors finish unbeaten vs. Gators in careers
Coach Jimbo Fisher talks about the Florida State Seminoles beating the Florida Gators five straight times for the first time in the history of the series . The Jimbo Fisher Show airs every Monday on FOX Sports Florida during the college football season.
- ACC
- CFB
- FBS (I-A)
- Florida Gators
- Florida State Seminoles
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Seminoles
- SEC
-
