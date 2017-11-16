The Wheelhouse: NASCAR set to crown 2017 Cup champion at Homestead
FOX Sports Florida's Kelly Saco chats with the FOX Sports 1 NASCAR Race Hub co-host Shannon Spake ahead of the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
