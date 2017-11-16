The Wheelhouse: NASCAR set to crown 2017 Cup champion at Homestead

FOX Sports Florida's Kelly Saco chats with the FOX Sports 1 NASCAR Race Hub co-host Shannon Spake ahead of the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

Colton Sceviour: Roberto Luongo has been huge for us

Colton Sceviour: Roberto Luongo has been huge for us

3 hours ago

Jon Cooper: Our penalty kill really helped us tonight

Jon Cooper: Our penalty kill really helped us tonight

5 hours ago

Jake Dotchin excited to score with family in attendance

Jake Dotchin excited to score with family in attendance

6 hours ago

Victor Hedman says Lightning's defense set tone vs. Stars

Victor Hedman says Lightning's defense set tone vs. Stars

6 hours ago

Mikhail Sergachev on his his goal: Sometimes you have to get lucky

Mikhail Sergachev on his his goal: Sometimes you have to get lucky

6 hours ago

Former Lightning captain Dave Andreychuk on HOF induction

Former Lightning captain Dave Andreychuk on HOF induction

9 hours ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos»