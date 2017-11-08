Keith Yandle: ‘It’s a tough one to swallow right now’
Florida Panthers defenseman Keith Yandle said that it was a tough loss against the Hurricanes especially the way that Roberto Luongo played.
- Atlantic
- Carolina Hurricanes
- East
- Florida Panthers
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Panthers
- Keith Yandle
- Metropolitan
- NHL
- Roberto Luongo
-
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Keith Yandle: 'It's a tough one to swallow right now'
10 hours ago
Roberto Luongo: 'We're finding ways to lose games instead of finding ways to win them'
10 hours ago
Bob Boughner said the Hurricanes brought it to the Cats with shifts and penalty trouble
10 hours ago
Hockey 101: All skates are not created equal
15 hours ago
Heat need to clean up turnovers as road trip continues in Phoenix
16 hours ago
Point guard injuries affecting Magic's offensive flow
16 hours ago