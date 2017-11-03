Jimbo Fisher says Seminoles need to get back to playing like fans expect them to play
Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher talks about how the Seminoles need to get ack on the winning track against Syracuse.
- ACC
- CFB
- FBS (I-A)
- Florida State Seminoles
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Seminoles
- Syracuse Orange
-
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Erik Spoelstra on Heat battling back, coming up short in Denver
13 hours ago
Dion Waiters on his final shot, loss to Nuggets
14 hours ago
James Johnson breaks down his foul on Paul Millsap
14 hours ago
Goran Dragic: We felt like we had that one
14 hours ago
Frank Vogel says Magic fell into some bad habits Friday night
16 hours ago
Panthers looking to turn things around against Rangers
22 hours ago