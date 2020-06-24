Which new team will crack the College Football Playoff in 2020? | BIG NOON KICKOFF
Video Details
We've grown used to the same few teams making the College Football Playoff year in and year out. That begs the question: Which overlooked program is most primed to make a surprising run in 2020? The FOX Big Noon Kickoff crew makes its picks.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.