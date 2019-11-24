Denzel Mims’ monster game powers No. 14 Baylor past Texas, into first-ever Big 12 title game
Video Details
Baylor receiver Denzel Mims hauled in seven catches for 125 yards and a touchdown, including many highlight-reel grabs. The Bears blew out Texas, 24-10 to land a spot in the Big 12 title game for the first time in program history.
