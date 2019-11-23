Charlie Brewer gets it done with legs and arm, helps put Baylor up 14-3 on Texas
Video Details
Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer accounted for 72 of the Bears' 87 yards on their second scoring drive of the afternoon. He capped it off with a leaping TD run, which put Baylor up 14-3 on rival Texas.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879