Four-time cancer survivor Casey O’Brien takes first collegiate snaps for Minnesota
Casey O'Brien, the holder for the Minnesota Golden Gophers, saw his first collegiate game action this weekend after overcoming osteosarcoma, a rare type of bone cancer with which he was first diagnosed at age 13.
